Margao cobblers meet civic chief after bag theft

MARGAO: Cobblers operating along the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) passages, on Thursday, met the chairperson Babita Prabhudesai requesting her to allot some space in the MMC premises to keep their bags.

These cobblers have been conducting business for over 40 years. Some have even died and their sons have taken over the trade. What compelled these cobblers to meet the chairperson Prabhudesai is a theft that occurred of a bag of one of the cobblers. The bag contained shoes of customers given for mending.

“We met the chairperson and requested her to allow us to keep our bags in the MMC building premises (at one corner) since the place we presently use is unsafe,” said a cobbler Gajanand Khataunkar, after a meeting with Prabhudesai. He added that the chairperson agreed to their request.

There are 23 cobblers operating along the passages of the Margao Municipal Council. Several of them have been conducting the business for last 45 years.

“I strongly feel that the MMC should be lenient to them. They approached me asking for some place in the MMC premises on temporary basis, which I agreed to,” the chairperson said, adding, she would decide after the council meeting on allotment of the space to them at Margao municipal garden with a shed covered with grills.