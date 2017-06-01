Margao civic body to levy sanitation fees

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Margao Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Babita Prabhudesai and her councillors on Wednesday collectively resolved to levy the yearly basic sanitation fee of Rs 1800 per commercial establishment and Rs 600 for a residential flat.

The decision was taken at the ordinary meeting of the council. Though a few councillors tried to make a point that implementation of the sanitation fee has to be fully reviewed “since many commercial establishments and flats are shut,” the chairperson did not buy the argument.

“Everybody has to pay for the service they get. MMC collects the waste and has to spend on labour. We spend Rs 11 crore yearly as regards sanitation,” the chairperson said.

She said that a private agency has been appointed to conduct survey of existing shops and houses and flats in Margao and, accordingly, the people will be charged as per the prescribed fees of the council. The survey will have details of house tax, trade licence and signboards, she added.

Former chairperson, Arthur D’Silva, Avinash Shirodkar and Budani sought to know how the council would be charging the shut shops and

flats.

Meanwhile, the councillors expressed concern over the nullahs and expressed the need for getting them cleaned before the monsoon sets in.

The chairperson assured the councillors that the WRD will carry out the work. The council also resolved to sanction signboards for installation in its jurisdiction. Earlier, minutes of the previous meetings were read and confirmed. On the occasion, the chief officer Y B Tavde was given a farewell for retiring from the government service. Tavde, while sharing his experience, thanked all the elected representatives, staff and media for their cooperation.