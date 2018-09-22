Margao civic body to install RFID for swift tracking of files

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Chief officer of the Margao municipal council (MMC) Siddhivinayak Naik has said that he has decided to install Radio Frequency Identification Device (RFID) to track the movement of files submitted to the council office.

Naik said that a tag will be put up at every door of the office and the movement of files will be tracked through the said tags. The installation will cost around Rs 40 lakh, he said.

“The MMC presently has 75,000 files relating to various works. There are reports that these files, which are forwarded to the council, many a time go missing and it can be known only when the concerned party complains about it. RFID will help in swift tracking of the files and there will be no scope for ‘misplacing of the files,’” the chief officer said speaking to this daily on Friday.

Radio Frequency Identification Device uses electromagnetic field to automatically identify and track tags attached to objects. The tags contain electronically-stored information. Passive tags collect energy from a nearby RFID reader’s interrogating radio waves.

The chief officer said that though the proposal has been discussed with the council, the councillors will be given a demonstration by Goa Electronics Limited officials on how to install the device and tags and how to track the movement of files. “Besides, they will also be made aware of the benefits of the device,” he said.

“A resolution to this effect will be adopted during the next council meeting. I will explain about the proposal to the councillors and lay emphasis on the need for such a device,” he added.

Several complaints received by Naik from citizens that the files submitted by them to the council have gone missing from the MMC office has led him to decide on installation of RFID. Sources, however, informed this daily that many of these files are presently stuck at various sections in the MMC.