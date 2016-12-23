Margao civic body recommends implementation of 7th Pay scales

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

During a special meeting held by the Margao Municipal Council (MMC), on Friday, the councillors collectively resolved to recommend the implementation of 7th Pay scales for its employees.

The council also resolved to obtain permission from the directorate of municipal administration to utilise the MMC funds for the development works till the financial approval is given by the government to the civic body.

“I am happy that the council has collectively resolved to recommend the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations for the MMC employees. The central government has excluded the Class 4 employees and employees of other local self-governing bodies from the scope of 7th Pay Commission benefits. And, this had angered the MMC employees and that they had held an agitation in protest. In our opinion, these MMC employees should be given the benefits the way they were given after the 6th Pay scales were announced,”said the MMC chairperson Babita Prabhudessai, after the conclusion of the meeting that had two-point agenda.

“ We have received funds from the government after three years. We had forwarded in all 70 development proposals to the DMA, of which 11 were estimated to cost above Rs 5 lakhs and hence had to be e-tendered. Though the funds are sanctioned for the civic body a month back, the financial approval has to be given to us. We apprehend that the model code of conduct may come in our way. We, therefore, took the resolution to seek permission from the DMA to utilise the MMC funds till the government process is completed,” she added.

She further said that the DMA had promised her about making attempt to give permission to utilise the MMC funds for the proposed 70-odd development works. Councillor Ketan Kurtarkar and Angelios Pereira, while discussing the issue of implementation of the 7th Pay scales for the MMC employees, pointed out that these employees should be told to work meticulously and with all seriousness.