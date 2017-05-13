Margao civic body cash counter vulnerable to thefts

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

Even though the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) collected a revenue of Rs 2.29 crore in the form of house tax and sanitation fees from April 1 to May 12 (42 days), an average of Rs 6 lakh a day, the MMC employees working at the cash counters have expressed safety concerns.

Hundreds of citizens visit the MMC cash counter on the ground floor of the MMC building to pay house tax and sanitation fees.

The cash counter employees claim that their seating arrangement is in such a way that any person passing through the veranda, outside the municipal building, can lay hands on the cash drawer through an open window.

The window is kept open for ventilation purpose and for better natural day lighting.

“We had informed the administration office and the chief officer about it. The cash collection is huge and, hence, there is risk,” said an employee, while speaking to this daily on Friday.

Sources said that “on daily basis the civic body collects revenue to the tune of rupees five to six lakh in the form of taxes and fees; however, the cash is vulnerable to theft. Anybody can decamp with the cash.”

The employees have been asking the administration to secure the window either with a grill or glass window due to safety concerns.

When the chief officer Y B Tavde was contacted for his comment on the issue, he said that the grill cannot be put to the window of the old antique building. “We will however put a wire mesh as protection for the employees working at the cash counter,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, MMC workers on Thursday submitted a memorandum to the chief officer Tavde giving ultimatum of fifteen days to fulfil their pending demands, including the settling of the grade pay arrears, else they would be compelled to protest.

Speaking to media, Anil Shirodkar, general secretary of the all Goa municipal employees association said that the demands are pending for the last three years. Shirodkar, who retired as market inspector of MMC, recently, continues to be executive member of the central association of the municipal association.

He alleged that there is interference in the administration affairs of the municipality. He claimed that the sanitary inspectors are directed to inspect the files of the trade licence, “which is incorrect since it is the job of the market inspector.”