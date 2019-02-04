Margao citizens want traffic cell to monitor traffic flow, curb snarls

MARGAO: The traffic situation in the Salcete taluka, particularly, in Margao and Fatorda is ‘alarming’ and citizens feel that the traffic cell has been unable to improve the situation and ease woes of the commuters.

Margao traffic cell needs to prepare a meticulous traffic management plan and urgent measures have to be undertaken for managing the traffic in the town, feel citizens from Margao.

Citizens alleged that these days traffic policemen are mostly concentrating on issuing challans and collecting fines, while ignoring the duty towards monitoring traffic flow and preventing snarls.

Why stress is not being laid on traffic management and why no action is taken against private buses that ply with passengers beyond its capacity, the citizens asked.

It is observed that a large number of vehicles flow into Salcete everyday, and traffic congestions are witnessed at

the roundabouts at various crossroads.

Traffic congestion has become quite alarming, and the Margao traffic cell has failed to implement any significant measure to improve the situation, alleged a senior citizen Tulsidas Raiker.

Most of the roads in Margao remain choked during peak hours, which makes driving difficult, and instead of making efforts in de-clogging the roads during peaking hours, the cops are often seen issuing challans, he alleged.

He further said that more traffic policemen are required to be deployed on the roads to monitor traffic and curb congestion that occurs at various spots.

“One can see a team of traffic police personnel on the roads booking traffic violators, in particular, two wheeler riders, but ignoring private buses, and heavy vehicles. And, this is not helping in improving traffic movement,” he said.

He said that the Margao traffic cell needs to prepare a meticulous traffic management plan and undertake urgent measures for managing the city traffic in a better way by deploying more personnel on the city and interior roads, and declaring some roads as one-way, besides taking stringent measures against the traffic rule violators.

“Even as sign boards are installed in the city, mentioning ‘No Entry to Heavy Vehicles,’ the heavy vehicles freely move in the city, entering any time, adding to the traffic congestion,” he said.

Pratap Bambolker, a prominent citizen, said that safety of two-wheeler riders is a big issue and, hence, helmet rule should be effectively implemented.

Another citizen from Margao said that traffic cell police personnel are seen booking MV Act violation cases even on internal roads.

He sought to know why private bus drivers are not booked for overcrowding, driving without proper documents, making unscheduled stops and other violations.

He further alleged that Margao traffic police are hardly seen checking the documents of private buses, licences of the drivers, and added that these drivers most often drive in a drunken state and in a rash and negligent manner.

Most of the private buses remain overcrowded with passengers and play loud music, he added.

Sripad Naik of Fatorda said that nothing is being done to create parking spaces, and prevent haphazard parking that will reduce traffic congestion to a great extent, instead the focus is only on booking motorists for violations.

“At some places in Margao, traffic police constables and home guards are posted to regulate traffic, but one can see that there is hardly any co-ordination between them, and so the motorists get confused,” he added.

The motorists are demanding that the traffic policemen along with curbing traffic violations should also pay attention to controlling chaos that happen on roads, especially, during peak hours.

They said that there is always delay in reaching in time anywhere due to traffic congestion that occurs at every point.