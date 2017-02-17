Margao Carnival float parade will be held at Fatorda: Tavde

MARGAO: The chief officer of the Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Y B Tavde on Friday informed that the Margao Carnival float parade will be held at Fatorda, after the PWD engineers assured him to complete the road widening work of the stretch from Old Market Circle to Borkar Store, Fatorda before Thursday.

The decision on the float parade venue was taken during the meeting held by the chief officer Tavde with the stakeholders.

Tavde has been appointed as the chairman of the Margao Carnival committee in view of the model code of conduct in force.

The Carnival float parade will be held on Sunday (February 26).

“The PWD has promised to complete the road widening work before Thursday. We, therefore, have agreed to have the float parade on the same route like last year. The mud-filling and leveling will be done by the authorities. We will also be barricading the area to prevent the citizens from slipping into the trench. All the stakeholders were present for the meeting,’’ the chief officer said.

He said that a Carnival committee has been formed, and added that the municipal technical, engineering and clerical staffers are given the responsibility.

When the media questioned him over the Carnival theme, he said that the theme for this year, will be Swacch Bharat.

On the khell tiatrs, staging of which are going down each year as there are no sponsors, Tavde said that unlike the last year, the khell tiatrists will be paid immediately.

He said that the government has sanctioned Rs 10 lakh for Margao Carnival celebration, and added that the amount will be released in two installments of Rs 5 lakh each.

He said the Chief Secretary and Secretary for the Art and Culture among others will be attending the Carnival parade as guests.