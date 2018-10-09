Marcus strike sends Curtorim Gym into final

CURTORIM: Curtorim Gymkhana entered the finals of Curtorim Villagers Cup after registering a hard-fought solitary goal win over Ambelim SC in the semifinals played at Curtorim church ground on Monday. They will meet Don Bosco Oratory in the finals scheduled on October 14.

After a barren first half, the 68th minute strike by Marcus Fernandes proved to be the match-winning goal for Curtorim Gymkhana. Milagres Fernandes, who had a good game, sped down the right flank and passed the ball to Marcus Fernandes whose angular effort gave no chance at all to the Ambelim SC keeper Benny Silva.

The first session saw both the teams dishing out even contest with both the teams displaying some fire power and positional play while the ball moved from one end to the other.

The goalkeepers at either end — Johnson Bhagat of Curtorim Gymkhana and Benny Silva of Ambelim SC — had to be on their toes all the time as the strikers from either side gave them torrid time with constant attacks. But the great courage and conviction from both the goalkeepers made sure their citadel remain intact.

In the second session too both the teams matched each other well in every department as they both appeared hungry for goals. They tried outwitting each other by sending booming tries at each other’s goal, some of which missed the mark while a few of them were saved by their goalkeepers, until the 68th minute when Ambelim SC citadel fell to a brilliant move initiated by Curotrim Gym’s attacking medio Milagres Fernandes.

Milagres dodged two rival defenders before sending a slicing pass to Marcus who lost no time in stunning the Ambelim S C keeper Benny Silva.

Welson Fernandes, Caitan Viegas, Macwil Fernandes and Amar Estibeiro were at the heart of most of the moves that Curtorim Gymkhana made. Their defence stood firm while the midfield did a great job by distributing the ball in the upfront.

Ambelim SC too created some good moves and had it not been for great defending by Curtorim Gymkhana team, they could have scored in both the sessions. But that was not to be as Johnson Bhagat under the Curtorim Gymkhana bar proved to be a safe pair of hands.

Ambelim SC tried some long rangers to find the mark, but their last ditch efforts proved futile.