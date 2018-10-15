Marcus blows away DBO in Curtorim’s title fiesta

Curtorim: A hat-trick by in-form striker Marcus Fernandes enabled Curtorim Gymkhana to register a well deserved 3-0 win against Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda and emerge champions of Curtorim Villagers Cup football tournament played at church grounds, Curtorim on Sunday.

Curtorim Gymkhana’s striker Marcus Fernandes who was in his best form found the mark in the 25th, 45th and 69th minute of play to be the pick of the lot in this final watched by a large number of spectators.

Curtorim went into lead in the 25th minute when Marcus Fernandes darted into the box and on receiving a neat pass, lost no time in sending the ball to the far corner of Don Bosco Oratory nets to beat keeper Karol Soares.

Leading 1-0 at half time, Curtorim had all the possession in the second session too and dominated the proceedings for most part of the play.

Don Bosco who did dazzle in patches on counter forays could not find the mark due to smart goalkeeping by Curtorim keeper Johnson Bhaghat who deprived Don Bosco’s Minguel Barreto and Velton D’Souza from finding the mark by bringing in spectacular saves from close distance.

Curtorim buttressed their lead quite early in the second session, when Marcus Fernandes dispatched a powerful header to the far corner of Don Bosco Oratory nets off a cross from Welson Fernandes in the 45th minute to complete his brace.

Marcus registered his hattrick when he ran solo down the right flank and banged the ball to beat the Oratory keeper Karol Soares in the 69th minute.

Don Bosco who created some moves midway into the second session lacked cohesion and fire power to convert their chances into goals and even as they tried hard to pull a goal back, their efforts was not enough.

Chief Guest Rev Fr Joseph Rowland Salema gave a way the prizes in the presence of guests of honour, Alex Reginaldo Lourenco (local MLA), Teodolinda Sarojini dos Milagres Sardinha (Director of Prosecution, Govt of Goa), Bruno Lourenco (Ex-President of Curtorim Gymkhana, among other dignitaries.

The following won the individual prizes:-

Best goalkeeper of the finals: Johnson Bhagat (Curtorim Gymkhana), best defender of the final: Velito Miranda (Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda), best half of the final: Cliff Barretto (Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda), Best striker of the finals: Marcus Fernandes (Curtorim Gymkhana). Man-of–the final: Marcus Fernandes (Curtorim Gymkhana), Highest Scorer of the tournament: Marcus Fernandes (Curtorim Gymkhana) ,best player of the tournament: Milagres Fernandes (Curtorim Gymkhana) and Best disciplined team of the tournament: Ambelim SC.