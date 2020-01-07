Mapusa youth held with drugs at Vagator

Mapusa: A Mapusa resident has been arrested by Anjuna police for illegal possession of narcotic drugs worth Rs 3.30 lakh.

Acting on information, a team of Anjuna police conducted a raid near football ground at Ozrant-Vagator on Monday between 2.35 am to 5.20 am and caught Pritesh Keshav, aged 28 years from Mapusa, who was found in illegal possession of narcotic drugs suspected to be LSD papers worth Rs 80,000 and MDMA weighing 22.86 grams worth Rs 2.30 lakh.

Police also attached a four-wheeler and seized the drugs. Acting on complaint of ASI Parmesh Naik, an offence under section 22(c), 21(c) of NDPS Act was registered and the accused arrested.

The team of Anjuna police consisted of PSI Vidyesh Pilgaonkar, ASI Pramesh Naik along with police constables Tirtharaj Mhamal, Avir Kalangutkar, Mahendra Mandrekar, Rajesh Gokharnekar and Siddesh Naik.

Under the supervision of SP North Utkrisht Prasoon, DySP Mapusa Gajanan Prabhudessai and PI Anjuna Suraj Gawas, investigation is in

progress.