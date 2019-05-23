Mapusa youth demand dredging of Tar river

Mapusa: Mapusa youth on Tuesday submitted a memorandum to the chief officer of Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) demanding dredging of the Tar river citing concern of the residents that due to improper flow of the river, there could be an outbreak of diseases.

The work on the NH17 has resulted in the main nullah of the river getting blocked and this is posing a problem to the free flow of the water. Locals fear that if this blockage is not cleared, they will have to battle with diseases in the monsoon.

Taking note of the concerns of the people, the local youth of Mapusa submitted a memorandum to the civic council calling for steps for cleaning of the river. The youth claimed that some hotels and residents on the bank of the river were also responsible for pollution of the river as sewage was being let out in the open.

The civic chief officer Clen Madeira told the youth, who handed over their plea, that MMC was not in a position to take up the dredging as it is the work of the water resources department and the Captain of Ports, under which the river comes, has been intimated repeatedly to carry out the dredging, but till date nothing has happened on that front.

Speaking to media, the chief officer said that due to the work of the national highway, a nullah has been clogged and this was brought to the notice of the engineers carrying out the work on the highway and a meeting was held.

Madeira said that a box culvert is to be constructed and it will solve the issue of water flow. The Tar river comes under the Captain of Ports and the nullahs under the WRD and, hence, “We cannot dictate terms, but only request the concerned departments to carry out the work and we are following it up with them,” he said.

Gaurish Keni told the media that during Ganesh festival, the idols of Lord Ganesh are immersed in the river and if the river is not declogged, it will become a problem for the devotees and also pose a health hazard.

Pravin Asolkar, another youth, said that sewage from the town finds its way into the river, making it more polluted. He said that sewage from areas like Ekta Nagar to Khorlim, Khorlim to Gandhi Chowk, market to Morrod goes into the nullah which connects the river.

Ravi Harmalkar said that the river is on the verge of getting destroyed but everyone is playing a blame game.

“We are going to meet the WRD officials and Captain of Ports seeking steps for dredging of the river to save it from further destruction,” he said. Shriya Dhargalkar, a social worker, told the media that due to sewage and clogging of the river, the residents fear that the stagnant water could trigger an epidemic and that locals have also stopped going fishing in the river due to pollution.