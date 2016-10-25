Mapusa traffic signal collapses after truck snaps overhead cables

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

A pole at the Mapusa court junction that supported the traffic signal collapsed partly on Tuesday morning slowing down traffic for almost two hours. Sources claimed that a cement mixer truck got entangled with the overhead wires that were fastened to the pole as a result of which it crumbled under pressure. The incident occurred at around 9.30 am.

Personnel from the electricity department and traffic police reached the site and power supply was disconnected. A team of fire personnel along with electricity department staff removed the pole and cleared all the wires and cables which had fallen all around the traffic island. Traffic flow was restored after around two hours. Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The said traffic island was set up around twenty-five years ago which then had a cement block that supported an electricity pole. Over the years, the pole was overburdened by cable TV wires, broadband wires etc. Recently, traffic signals were also installed at the junction. Sources claimed that if the electricity department had taken action against unwanted wires, the incident could have been avoided.

Raising concern over the incident, Sudesh Hasotikar, a social worker said, “The traffic island is very old and has got weakened. It also bears the load of a number of wires. In addition, the authorities have also installed huge traffic signal which has put enormous load on the upper part of the island.”

He further said, “On several occasions, I had demanded with MMC and traffic police to restrict entry of heavy vehicles in the city especially during school hours and peak hours but till date no action has been taken. If the concerned authority had taken cognisance, the incident could have been avoided. Luckily, no one was injured.”

When contacted, Sanjay Jain of Digital Designer informed, “There were other electrical wires which were passing by the pole on which we had installed traffic signal on trial basis. We have not suffered any loss as traffic signals are unaffected.”

He further informed, “The traffic signal was installed on the pole only on a trial basis and we already had plans to install dedicated poles for traffic signals so we will start the work and in four to five days signals will be re-installed.”