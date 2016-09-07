Mapusa roads turned into parking slots for ‘unroadworthy,’ spare vehicles

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Besides parking issue and traffic congestion, Mapusa town is facing another problem of abandoned vehicles lying on the roadsides. The traffic cell has been serving notices to owners to remove such vehicles from the roads.

In Mapusa, several vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers are found abandoned along the roadsides.

In all 20 wards of the civic body, such vehicles are seen discarded and occupying road spaces for a long time.

The most affected areas are: Khorlim, Ansabhat, housing board, Cunchelim, Angod and Dattawadi. The problem has arisen mainly due to lack of parking spaces in the congested town.

Apart from this, the residents having more than one vehicle use the roadsides to park their spare cars.

“There are many vehicles that are left unattended on the roadsides, and this is creating a serious problem. Some people hold emotional attachment to their vehicles and do not want to discard them even if they are not in a roadworthy state, hence, such vehicles are kept parked along the roadsides. This problem needs to be tackled properly,” said councillor Rajsingh Rane.

Councillor Tushar Tople, also agreeing on the problem, said that “in one house there are around three to four vehicles of which one is unused and permanently parked on the road. Traffic cell should issue notice to all such owners and take approval of Collector and dispose of the vehicles. This will ease traffic congestion on the roads.”

He added that if these vehicles are removed, the parking problem will be solved to an extent.”

When contacted, chairperson Sandip Falari said that “in many wards vehicles have been abandoned along the roadsides; this matter was discussed at our council meeting and we have written to the traffic police to look into the issue and take necessary action. We do not have any jurisdiction when it comes to taking action on discarded vehicles.”

Falari added that “these vehicles not only cause hurdles to traffic movement but also block parking spaces and can also pose a security threat. Such vehicles are a cause of concern.”

Mapusa traffic PI Roy Pereira said that “as per rules, no vehicle can be parked for more than ten hours on the road but due to lack of parking spaces many vehicles are being kept on the roads.”

“As regards abandoned vehicles, as and when it is brought to our notice, we serve a notice to the owner asking to remove the vehicle,” Roy added.

This problem is not only restricted to public roads, even the parking areas of government offices are being used as dumpyards for old vehicles. For instance, in the campus of government ITI, Mapusa vehicles have been lying abandoned for years and authorities are least bothered to dispose of these vehicles.

However, on abandoned vehicles in government premises, PI Roy said that “they have no jurisdiction over such premises.”