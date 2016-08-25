Mapusa review meet proposes to decongest market for Chaturthi

MAPUSA : In view of the fast approaching Ganesh festival, a review meeting was organised by joint mamlatdar Ravi Nipanikar and proposed to shift all stalls pertaining to the Ganesh festival which include firework stalls, matoli and other items to the open space opposite Carvalho petrol pump to decongest the market and regulate free flow of traffic in the town.

The joint meeting was called by the deputy collector’s office wherein police personnel including PI Rajesh Kumar of Saligao police station were present. Mapusa fire station in charge Bosco Ferro, Traffic PI Roy Pereira, Electricity assistant engineer Norman Athaide, Municipal Inspector Tayo Gadekar, Water supply and KTCL representative was also present.

The meeting was presided by joint mamlatdar Ravi Nipanikar wherein issues such as firework stalls, management of traffic flow, parking facility, cleaning of immersion spot and leveling of roads were discussed in detail.

During the meeting the issue of firework stall was discussed.

The Mapusa fire station in-charge Bosco Ferro said, “As per the explosive Act of 2008 there are around 18 points which needs to comply with safety measures with regard to explosives.”

He also said, “All firework stalls should obtain NOC from the fire station in addition with MMC licences so that all safety norms can be checked by the fire personnel”.

It was also brought to the notice of the joint mamlatdar that fire hydrant points at the market are encroached by daily vendors despite barricading the same.

MMC has been directed to clear all the encroachments.

PI Roy Pereira, Mapusa traffic cell said that the vendors dealing with Ganesh festival items such as matoli occupy the market road as a result there is no parking space available.

Later, it was decided to shift all the vendors dealing with Ganesh festival items to an alternate location outside the town opposite the Carvalho petrol pump i.e. the new bus stand area to decongest the town.

The proposal has been put before the deputy collector Narayan Gad for his approval.

During the meeting it was also proposed to shift the inter-state buses to the outskirts of the town for a period of 2-3 days, while the inter-taluka bus will be directed to use the highway instead of city roads.