Mapusa police booked AP truck driver for disobeying orders

Mapusa – Mapusa police has booked AP native truck driver which had entered Mapusa on Wednesday was booked for disobeying order promulgated by public servant and for violating permit conditions. Despite ban on outside vehicle one Maharashtra bound truck not only entered state on Wednesday but has moved and reached Mapusa where it was intercepted.

According to Mapusa police a truck bearing registration number MH-040EB-5863 was caught at Dattaprasad Colony Cunchelim in Mapusa where it had come there to delivery. In this connection on state complaint of ASI Satish Naik has filed against truck driver Surnar Parmeshwar, 24 native of Andhra Pradesh who was the driver of Maharashtra registered truck bearing registration number MH-04-EB-5863 in Mapusa for disobeying order s and for being negligent and knowing that he his likely to spread infection dangerous to life.

Police sources informed that truck entered state via Mollem and travelled to Mapusa.

In this connection Mapusa police registered offence under section 269 and 188 of Indian penal code against the accused.

Mapusa police is further investigating into the case.

