Mapusa Municipality CO issued ultimatum over ban on talking to media

MAPUSA

Goa Municipal Employees Association has served a strike notice on the Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) chief officer to withdraw the memorandum banning staff from interacting with media persons by August 22 failing which municipal employees will go on a strike.

In protest over the memorandum issued by the chief officer on Tuesday, the Mapusa municipal employees had staged a pen down strike but called it off only after assurance from the MMC chairperson.

On Wednesday morning, an emergency meeting of Mapusa municipal staff association was held in presence of Goa Municipal Employees Association president Keshav Prabhu, president of Mapusa municipal employees association Dnyaneshwar Parsekar, vice president Ajit Hoble, central committee member Tayo Gadekar, executive committee member Shekhar Gauns and general secretary of Goa municipal employees association Nazira Sayyad. During the meeting, the issue was raised following which it was resolved to submit a strike notice to the chief officer.

In his strike notice, Prabhu has requested the chief officer to withdraw the memo by August 22 or else municipal employees will go on strike thereafter and the entire responsibility for the inconvenience for the public will be of the chief officer and the council.

Prabhu further said in the notice, “I have received verbal complaints from almost all the staff that so-called legal temporary staff is harassing the permanent staff by back answering which is defamatory and not expected from a person of legal background and warned that if this continues then employees will be forced to agitate.”

However, the chief officer Clen Madeira said that he has not received any strike notice and further said that he would give his reaction only after receipt of such notice.

Copies of the notice are also handed over to the Chief Minister, Urban Development Minister, Labour Commission, Assistant Labour Commission, directorate of Municipal Administration, and chairperson of Mapusa municipality.