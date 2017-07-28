Mapusa merchants urge civic CO to speed up drain work in market

NT NETWORK

Mapusa merchants association has demanded that the pace of ongoing work of construction of drains along the lane opposite Sirsat lodge be sped up. A delegation of the merchants met chief officer of municipality expressing their grievances.

On Friday evening, a delegation led by their president Ashish Shirodkar met the chief officer Clen Madeira and expressed their grievances over slow pace of work of construction of cross drains and drains.

Shirodkar said that “the municipality has started the work of desilting and construction of drains in the market in the rains due to which merchants are facing hardships and even those who come for shopping are inconvenienced.”

He further said that “the pumping system used by contractor is not proper as a result water accumulates and it leads to mosquito-breeding.” He demanded that the work should be completed at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters, Shirodkar said that “the work has been undertaken at a wrong time and moreover it is going on at a snail’s pace. Hence, merchants are severely affected by it. There are daily incidents of people falling in the open drains due to waterlogging.”

After hearing their grievances, chief officer Madeira assured the delegation that “the work would be completed by August 4.”