Mapusa merchants to shut shop for 2 hours today

In protest against the “failure” of Mapusa Municipality to streamline vending activity and other issues in the municipal market, Mapusa Merchants Association members have decided to shut down their shops for two hours on Friday and undertake verification of vendors in the municipal market. Friday is the main Bazaar Day in Mapusa.

Ashish Shriodkar, president of Mapusa Merchants Association said, “We have lost faith in MMC; the chairperson wants to work but his own councillors are pulling his legs. Even police department has failed to undertake tenant verification of vendors operating in the market. So we have decided to shut down our shops on Friday between 9 am to 11 am and do verification of vendors.”

The decision was taken by Mapusa merchants after holding a meeting with MMC chairperson Ryan Braganza in the presence of market committee chairman Sushant Harmalkar on Thursday at the MMC premises.

A delegation of around 25 merchants led by the association president Ashish Shirodkar met the chairperson wherein various issues like vending activity, verification of vendors, parking, toilet facility and others were raised and discussed.

The merchants said that since last three years every three months, merchants have been raising their grievances over the vending activity as other vendors come with goods in tempos and does business of lakhs of rupees on the street of the market by paying sopo amount which is affecting the local vendors but MMC is not taking any action.

Citing the example of a vendor selling saris on Friday in the market and do business of lakhs of rupees by just paying sopo, Shriodkar said that it affects the business of merchants as MMC has no control over the vending activity as vendors come and sell everything except gold.

The chairperson said, “We are aware about the issue and we will take it up with councillors and put things in place for which we need everybody’s cooperation”.

During the meeting, merchants also raised the issue of the drive undertaken by MMC against stocking of goods and disclosed that the drive is not done properly as some vendors are still allowed to stock goods in the market.

The delegation also question the chairperson Ryan Braganza over the town vending committee to which he informed that “the proposal for vending committee was sent to DMA who has approved and now the file is with the Urban Development Minister for clearance for notification so soon we will be forming the committee.”