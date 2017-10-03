Mapusa infrastructure to see a sea change

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said that a series of exercises will be undertaken to upgrade infrastructure in major areas of the state.

Besides Panaji, he said, Mapusa, Ponda, Vasco, Margao will be taken up for infrastructural growth with an objective to make the areas conducive for ideal living.

Parrikar mentioned this during his Mapusa visit on Tuesday where he reviewed various projects pertaining to the market town.

He held a series of discussions in the presence of deputy collector and Mapusa chief officer Gaurish Shankhwalkar, Bardez mamlatdar Dasharath Gawas and officials from different departments like PWD road section and water supply, JICA, planning and development authority, town and country planning, sub registrar and Mapusa Municipal Council among others. During the discussions, the issue of bad roads, water supply problem, Tar bridge were touched upon. Another review meeting has been called on October 17.

Addressing the media at municipal building here, Parrikar said that the government has already sanctioned funds of Rs 20 crore for market upgradation in first phase and may release more funds for second phase.

“It is an ideal project. After quite some time I have seen a project with Goan architectural touches. The project has been approved in principle,” Parrikar said.

“Even municipality can invest along with the government. They can keep the money in a separate account under non-lapsable funds for the project,” he added.

He further stated that the ongoing sewerage project in Mapusa will be completed soon and launched by December.

“We have also decided to take up construction of sales tax office on the rear side of the government complex and after shifting of sales tax office there will be more space in the collectorate. A new revenue building will also come up at the site of Asilo hospital,” informed Parrikar.

Given that senior citizens, visiting the civil sub registrar office, are facing problems due to a flight of 60 steps they have to climb, he said, “I have given directions to make the lift functional in three months and the sub registrar office will be shifted to new premises.”

Dwelling on infrastructure issues, the chief minister said that “the resurfacing of roads would be undertaken soon and that two new water pipelines for Khorlim and Gaunswado have been sanctioned.”

A five-member committee has been also formed under the chairmanship of Rohan Kavlekar along with officials of PWD roads, water supply, GSUDA, JICA and TCP who are entrusted with task of monitoring various plans.

“They will chalk out an action plan and after 15 days I will hold another review meeting and give the necessary directions,” he said.

Chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Rohan Kavlekar said that “in principle three major projects have been approved by chief minister which comprises municipal market upgradation, beautification of entry point of Mapusa town from Assagao and the municipal commercial project.”

He said that “work of Tar bridge has also been approved and the work would be undertaken by PWD highway and it would be funded by PWD.”

On market project, Kavlekar said that “we have proposed upgradation of municipal market which will be undertaken in two phases. The first phase work will include the old stall block, costing Rs 19.6 crore and second phase will be rest of market area including flower market that would cost Rs 17.6 crore.”

He said this project would be undertaken without disturbing the market set up. The entire old block would be covered with solar panels and have CCTV surveillance, fire hydrant system, underground cabling, toilets, and water facilities, pavers with demarcations for vendors etc.