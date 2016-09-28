Mapusa heritage building to be featured on special cover

N T NETWORK

MAPUSA

Mapusa municipal office building, which is a heritage structure, will soon be featured on special cover as the council unanimously resolved to go ahead with a proposal of the post department in that regard.

On Wednesday, at the ordinary meeting of the council, the chairperson Sandip Falari put forth the proposal of the post department suggesting for having the building featured on a special cover.

He further informed that as per the post department the cost of the special cover will have to be borne by the civic body. Later the council resolved to go ahead with the proposal.

Another important resolution that the council passed was regarding the stalls at the main road at the housing board which have obtained NOC from the comunidade.

Councillor Sanjay Mishal claimed that “these stalls which were granted NOC by the comunidade of Mapusa have now illegally extended due to which people are facing hardships. If these stalls are regulated by giving licence then MMC can take action against them.”

Councillor Ryan Braganza, who also represents the comunidade of Mapusa, informed that “the comunidade has given NOC only for stalls of 3sq mt x 3 sq mt and the council can take action for encroachment.” Hence, it was resolved to give licence to all stalls.

The council rejected the proposal that was put forth for declaration of area opposite police station and directorate of fire emergency service as ‘Silence Zone’. The proposal was forwarded by a local resident.

The council approved ten cases of transfer of shops and stalls within ‘blood relations’. The contract of a person, who collects broken glass pieces from Assagao garbage site, was extended.