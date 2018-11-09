Mapusa fish vendors protest against ban on import of fish

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

In protest against the ban on import of fish from outside the state, Mapusa fish vendors on Thursday staged a token protest inside the market premises and demanded that the government resume the import “as their business has taken a hit.”

The vendors also called upon the government to set up units by Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) at Margao, Mapusa, Panaji and other markets to check fish for formalin and then only allow its sale.

In the morning, vendors all of a sudden announced the protest but later relented.

Later, president of Mapusa fish vendors association Shashikala Govekar along with some vendors interacted with media persons and made an appeal to the Health Minister Vishwajit Rane and TCP Minister Vijai Sardesai to come together and work out a solution and restart import of fish.

Vendors claimed that the whole issue is being politicised as a result people of Goa which includes vendors are affected. Govekar said that there is no fish in the market except sardines and mackerels and hence people return back empty handed as a result the whole business is

affected.