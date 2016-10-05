Mapusa fish vendors decide on steps to streamline market operations

MAPUSA: To streamline operations of Mapusa fish market and ensure its upkeep, the Mapusa fish vendors association, on Wednesday, resolved not to allow more vendors into the market citing that it is already accommodating excess vendors and, therefore, the space has become insufficient.

At the meeting in this regard, the association also decided to restrict the use of baskets by each vendor inside the market premises to only two. Over 250 vendors attended the meet to discuss various issues pertaining to the fish market. Issues of cleanliness and hygiene were also discussed in detail wherein president of the association Shashikala Govekar raised concern over pathetic conditions of the market.

Govekar said that “when the market was inaugurated, for nine months everything was clean, the floors were neat, there were no spitting marks on the wall but now the market looks shabby and walls have turned red because of paan stains.”

She asked all the vendors to keep their respective slots clean and not to drop anything on the floor and ensure that the premises is maintained.

“From Friday onwards we will go round the fish market and if anyone is found not keeping its slot clean, action will be taken and we will also issue challans to those found spitting paan on the walls of the market,” said Govekar.

Regarding MMC’s instruction not to keep fish in the premises, but to store in cold storage, the vendors claimed that “if the fish is kept in cold storage the colour of the fish changes due to freezing and then customers avoid buying such fish.”

They said that “the charges for the cold storage facility are also high which we cannot afford.”

Govekar said that “we had demanded from the municipality a room to store our goods. If the MMC makes some arrangement our problem will be solved or else cold storage facility should be provided which we will manage.”

An elderly fisherwoman raised the issue of young boys operating in the fish market and claimed that “they do not follow any instruction or listen to anyone.”

Later the fish vendors demanded to restrict the number of vendors as the existing market is not sufficient for 350 members. The vendors alleged that few vendors were occupying more area and, hence, often there were arguments over space.