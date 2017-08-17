Mapusa drug raid: cops arrest father for abetting daughters’ crime

PANAJI: The Anti Narcotic Cell (ANC) of Goa police on Thursday arrested Santosh Naik, father of the two sisters, who were arrested a couple of days back in connection with a drugs case.

Fifty one-year-old Santosh has been arrested for allegedly abetting the accused (his daughters) in the crime, police have said. It may be recalled that Yogita Naik (26) and Chaitali Naik (23) were arrested on Tuesday after police seized drugs worth Rs 16 lakh during a raid conducted at their premises at Khorlim in Mapusa. Both are currently in police custody.

Police suspect that the drugs were allegedly sold at the general store located within the premises, which was raided. According to police, the raid was conducted following a tip-off and during the search, police found 14 kg ganja and 20 grams MDMA (suspected), which was in the general store.

The value of the seized drugs is around Rs 16 lakh police said adding that investigation is on to ascertain from where and whom the drugs were purchased by the accused.

According to the police, the general store was on the radar, as last year two youth, reportedly having links with the general store were arrested from the same locality in a drugs case.