Mapusa Cong candidate’s nomination found valid

Mapusa: Returning officer (RO) for Mapusa by-poll Kabir Shirgaonkar has accepted nomination papers of Congress candidate Sudhir Kandolkar which was kept on hold as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) candidate failed to contest his objection raised during the scrutiny process on Friday.

During the scrutiny process, NCP candidate Sanjay Barde had raised an oral objection to the affidavit submitted by the Congress candidate. Accordingly, the returning officer had kept Kandolkar’s nomination papers on hold for hearing, and gave an opportunity to Barde to file his written objection.

Returning officer in his order stated that the rest of the nomination papers were taken up for scrutiny, however, during the scrutiny process, the objector (Barde) left the office after the scrutiny of his nomination paper without any intimation to the returning officer.

After scrutiny of the remaining nomination papers, the particular nomination forms were taken up for scrutiny but the objector was not present. Advocate Abhay Chilekar appeared for Kandolkar for hearing.

The returning officer in his order further stated that “a notice was issued to Sanjay Barde to file his objections in writing before 1 pm; attempt was made to contact him (Barde) over mobile which was switched off and objector failed to remain present.”

The NCP candidate said that he will challenge the order and also the affidavit produced by Kandolkar before the High Court.

“The affidavit which is sworn in by Kandolkar is false as he has not mentioned about one of the properties.” he said.