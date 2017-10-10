Mapusa civic chief confident of new market approvals in 2 months

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

The proposed redevelopment plant of Mapusa Municipal market is ready and we are confident to have all the necessary approvals in two months, said the MMC chairperson Rohan Kavlekar.

Kavlekar was interacting with media persons after the special screening of a power point presentation on the redevelopment plan of the Mapusa market for office bearers of the Mapusa merchant association.

The Mapusa merchant association expressed happiness over the proposed draft plan and has made few suggestions which the council can incorporate. During the interaction with chairperson Rohan Kavlekar in the presence of Municipal engineer Hussain Mujzar, consultant Ashwinikumar Prabhu, Rupesh Kamat, the Mapusa merchant association raised their apprehension over the plans and suggested having an effective drainage system for the market so that flooding could be avoid during the monsoon.

The Mapusa merchant association president Ashish Shirodkar suggested of having a core cabling network for the market in order to avoid digging of roads in the market. The merchants also raised concern over the increasing number of vendors and demanded that the number should be controlled.

Chairperson Kavlekar said, “Out of Rs 20 crore we are going to spend around Rs 14 crore to upgrade and strengthen the existing structure and services, only Rs 6 crore will be spent on beautification work”.

The proposed work will be under taken in two phases costing Rs 37 crore. The first phase of work comprises of redevelopment of old block by strengthening the existing structures. The entire old block area will be covered with solar panel and will also have CCTV surveillance, fire hydrant system, underground cabling, toilets, and water facilities, pavers with demarcations of vendors area, illumination, three ring roads which will be vendor free and other facility.