Mapusa civic body yet to clear roadside sludge

MAPUSA: The Mapusa Municipal Council on Thursday is on its toes to clear the sludge which had blocked drains and nullahs resulting in flooding at various places of the town.

MMC have completed desilting work of almost 80% of the drains but have left the desilted sludge along the roadside.

In Mapusa almost every road in the town is occupied by sludge which had travelled along with the rain water blocking drains and nullahs. Since Wednesday, the MMC started clearing the drains but due to shortage of trucks, the sludge was left along the roadside raising concern among the locals.

The chief officer of Mapusa Municipal Council Clen Madeira said, “We have almost completed desilting of drains in most parts of the town. The sludge left along the roadside will be cleared in 48 hours”.