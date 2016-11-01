Mapusa civic body to take up commercial project at garage site

MAPUSA: Almost a year ago, the Mapusa Municipal Council had announced to redevelop its garage complex, and now as all the hurdles in the path of the ‘redevelopment project’ are being cleared, the work on a commercial project at the garage site will be soon executed by the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA).

The council has proposed a revenue generating project at the site.

The MMC has paid Rs 48 lakh to North Goa Planning and Development Authority in the form of infrastructure and assessment tax, and soon all the formalities will be completed and the construction licence will be issued by it, it is learnt.

In order to bring in more revenue, the council has decided to construct a commercial building on the garage land after demolishing the structure.

The plan for the proposed commercial project has been prepared by Architect Ashwinikumar Prabhu. The building will have a built-up area of around 1871.35 square metres and net floor area of 3327 square metres. The project is ground plus six floor structure, with a basement for parking.

The commercial building will have around seven shops on the ground floor and a parking area for municipal vehicles on the rear side and around 14 shops on the first floor.

Second, third, fourth and fifth floors will be for offices and sixth floor will have residential flats.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 50 crore.

It may be recalled that the project was proposed in the year 2015 during the tenure of the previous council. After the municipal election, the chairperson Sandip Falari in his speech on December 19 had announced that redevelopment of municipal properties including municipal garage and old mamlatdar building would be undertaken.

Later, the files pertaining to the project were forward to North Goa Planning and Development Authority for approval, which was granted on August 19. The municipality received a communication from the NGPDA asking the council to deposit infrastructure tax of RS 46.95 lakh and Rs 2.61 lakh as assessment tax.

The letter stated that tax paid for the project would be reimbursed by the GSUDA after the project gets administrative approval, and expenditure sanctioned by the government. Following this a resolution was passed and money was deposited. “We have deposited an amount of Rs 48 lakh. The file of redevelopment of municipal garage has been cleared by the NGPDA. Now, we will obtain NOCs from the PWD, electricity department and health department, and later construction licence will be issued and the work will be executed by the GSUDA, ”said Falari

He further added that “this project is important for the council as we have taken it up as the source of revenue generation. We are yet to prepare estimate for the project, but it is expected to be around Rs 50 crore.”