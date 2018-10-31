Mapusa civic body recovers `50 lakh tax arrears in last 24 days

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

In a bid to recover arrears from the tax defaulters in its jurisdiction, Mapusa Municipal Council has been undertaking a special drive, and has recovered around Rs 50 lakh in last 24 days and has sealed around 21 stalls for the non-payment of various taxes.

Under the supervision of chief officer Clen Madeira and account-cum-administrative officer Bhanudas Naik a special team has been formed, comprising recovery officer Rajan Phadte, municipal inspector Vikas Kambli and other staffers, which has been given the task of serving notices and then subsequently doing follow-up so that defaulters pay up their tax arrears.

Madeira has been keeping a close watch on the tax recovery

drive.

MMC has got altogether 21,000 houses, and arrears of around Rs 1.20 crore.

The recovery team since April 2018 has collected house tax of Rs 2.38 crore.

The council, which is known for its tax recovery, this year from April 2018 has managed to collect house tax of Rs 2.38 crore, rent from commercial establishments of Rs 1.99 crore, trade licence fee of Rs 28.56 lakh and signboard fee of Rs 7.83 lakh.

Madeira informed that “we have undertaken a drive for the collection of various taxes from the defaulters wherein more than 10,000 notices were sent. We have collected around Rs 50 lakh in just 24 days and expect to have better recovery this year, as on an average we have made a collection of around Rs 6 lakh.”

He further said that “last year, we had done the collection of around Rs 3 crore, and this year, we want to cross that figure and go up to around Rs 3.5 crore or even more.”

“We have been also sealing the premises in the jurisdiction for non-payment of taxes. And, till date we have sealed around 21 stalls in the municipal jurisdiction,” he added.