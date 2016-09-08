Mapusa civic body plans to implement spot billing for taxes by mid-November

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

With the aim of taking administration to the doorstep, and to generate revenue, the Mapusa Municipal Council, after having resolved to implement spot billing for rent and tax collection at the doorstep, on Thursday, invited expression of interest from the interested parties as it intends to put a system in place by mid-November.

It may be recalled that on July 8, the municipal council during its meeting, had resolved to implement new system of spot billing for collection of taxes and licence renewal fees at the doorstep of all houses and commercial establishments in the municipal jurisdiction.

Under this system, a person appointed by contractor, after being finalised following floating of a tender, will go from house to house and establishment to establishment in the municipal jurisdiction and issue spot bills and collect payment from the respective household or commercial establishment and issue a receipt on the spot.

The council will appoint a municipal staff as payment collector, and another person – appointed by contractor, will operate a bill issuing machine, which will be connected to server, and moment transaction is completed, the data with the council would be updated.

The tax payers will no more have to visit the municipal office and wait in a queue for their turn and even municipality will not have to deploy an additional staff for distribution of reminders over tax payment.

Spot billing machine is a portable machine, similar to the machine which pigmy collectors carry with them, but this machine can have a database of around 1000 plus houses and will be connected to the server of the municipality.

On Thursday, the municipality invited expression of interest from the public and private sector agencies, having sufficient infrastructure for handling computer-related project on a large scale.

The agency will have to supply and undertake commissioning of seven spot billing machines which will be used for revenue management system for tax and rent collection in the municipal jurisdiction.

“We have invited expression of interest from interested parties for supply of seven machines for spot billing. One machine will be dedicated to three wards, through which rent and tax collection at the door step of the people of Mapusa will be carried out” said Sandip Falari, chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council.

He further said that “it will take around two months to complete all the process of appointment of contractor and by mid- November, we plan to implement spot billing system, which will not only provide services at the doorstep but also boost the revenue of the council.”

“The facility will be beneficial to everyone especially to the business groups as they will not have to come to the council and wait in queues to pay their respective tax and even the council will be able to generate revenue as the collection will be done systematically at the door step,”he added.