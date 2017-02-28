Mapusa civic body fails to pass budget as meet adjourned again

NT NETWORK

The special council meeting of Mapusa municipality called second time in as many days on Tuesday for the approval of annual budget for 2017-18 was adjourned as it received a direction from director of urban development J Ashok Kumar via e-mail.

Expressing unhappiness, Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) chairperson Sandip Falari said that the council will not bear the responsibility of any financial crisis and likely delay in implementation of development projects as the meeting was adjourned on instruction received.

It may be recalled that the special council meeting was adjourned on Monday after direction from directorate of municipal administration. Except Chandrashekhar Benkar, all other councillors were present on Tuesday.

The meeting began as per scheduled timing and Falari started the procedure of reading out the entire budget. While the reading was almost complete, a circular via e-mail was received from director J Ashok Kumar directing all civic bodies and corporation to defer meeting convened to transact the routine business of the council or corporation until approval is received from the Election Commission of India.

The circular also stated that a file has been moved to the screening committee seeking exemption from model code of conduct from the Election Commission of India for convening a meeting to transact routine business of the council and an approval is awaited.

The circular was read out by Falari who then addressed the meeting and said, “Under Section 97(4), it is mandatory on the part of the council to approve the budget for the subsequent year before the end of last day of February. The instruction received from the director of urban development will be included in the minutes and the council will not bear the responsibility of any financial crisis and likely delay in implementation of development projects.”

Meanwhile, during discussion, some councillors opined that the council meeting for approval of the budget can be deferred until March 11 as the model code of conduct will seize to be in force and then a meeting can be convened.

Expressing confidence that soon the council will get approval for holding the meeting, Falari said, “As the approval from ECI is expected anytime, it is not proper to delay the meeting for a long period so I suggested that the next meeting be held on Friday and until then the meeting is adjourned.”

After the meeting, Falari while interacting with media persons expressed unhappiness over the direction from director and said that “elections in the state for assembly is already over and there will be no impact if the council holds a meeting to approve the annual budget for 2017-18. The circular received by the council to defer its meeting means unnecessary interference in the functioning of council which is misuse of powers and mockery of democracy.”

He also said, “If the Union budget which is for the entire country which promises and makes various assurances is presented before the Parliament and passed during the model code of conduct in five states then what is wrong in holding a special council meeting to pass its annual budget which will have no effect on results as the elections have already concluded.”