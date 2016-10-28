Mapusa civic body ‘drives’ fruit vendors back to allotted places

NT NETWORK

MAPUSA

Sticking to the decision not to rehabilitate the fruit vendors around the Shakuntala statue in the market, the Mapusa Municipal Council, on Friday, in the presence of police force, ‘pushed back all the fruit vendors’ to their allotted places.

The fruit vendors had occupied the vacant area at the Shakuntala statue on Thursday night.

As the news of the fruit vendors occupying the Shakuntala statue area spread across, a special meeting was held at the Mapusa Municipality after some councillors met the chairperson Sandip Falari and expressed their strong objection.

Taking cognition of the fruit vendors’ act, the chairperson called for police help and rushed to the market. Falari was accompanied by senior councillors Ryan Braganza and Rohan Kavlekar, market committee chairman Franky Carvalho, councillors Martin Carrasco, Rajsingh Rane, Sushant Harmalkar, Swapnil Shirodkar, Sanjay Mishal, and Tushar Tople besides BJP mandal office bearers Damodar Lanjekar, Vishwas Salagaokar and Akhil Parrikar, and asked the fruit vendors to pack up their fruits and shift back to the allotted places, but they claimed that they have been ‘asked to shift hence have shifted.’

Municipal inspector Tayo Gadkar, along with the municipal workers, asked the vendors to shift back to their allotted places, but the fruit vendors continued to carry on with the fruit sale.

As the MMC workers started confiscating their fruit crates, the vendors gathered their fruits and started moving to their assigned places in front of Mapusa bazaar.

Even the stands, being used by the vendors to display fruits, were also taken away and by afternoon, the MMC managed to get the Shakuntala area completely vacated.

It may be recalled that around 5 months back when the vegetable market was inaugurated, the council had shifted the vegetable vendors as well as the fruit vendors to decongest the market.

The vegetable vendors were shifted to the new market and its surrounding areas, while the fruit vendors, who were initially supposed to be shifted to the area in front of the mutton market, were shifted to the area opposite Mapusa bazaar as they refused to move to the earlier decided place.

For the last two months, the fruit vendors with support of local councillor, was trying hard to get rehabilitated in their original place.

A delegation of the fruit vendors and some shop owners had approached the chairperson requesting him to rehabilitate them in the Shakuntala statue area but the chairperson did not consider their request.

Later, the delegation led by local councillor approached Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, who heard their grievances, but there was no outcome.

The fruit vendors again, on Wednesday, met the Deputy Chief Minister at the chairperson’s cabin, where the ruling councillors were present, and demanded to shift them back to their earlier place but the councillors present strongly objected to their demand.

Speaking to the media, Falari said, “Five months back, we undertook a drive to decongest the market, and as a part of that we shifted the fruit vendors. We had given them opportunity to identify a place where they would like themselves to be shifted, and we had given them time to think over, and tell us ‘if they are not happy then we can think of some other place,’ but they did not come back to us and even we got to know that they were happy with the new place.”

“Now, after almost five-six months, they have come to us demanding to rehabilitate them in the original place on the pretext that their business is suffering. Even people are happy with the new arrangement. There are some who want these vendors back to the Shakuntala statue area for some reason. But the council will not entertain their request,” he added.

When asked about the role of Mapusa MLA in the vendors occupying the Shakuntala statue area as some of them claimed that they shifted after getting a nod from the MLA, he replied that “some misinformation has been spread that Babush has asked these vendors to move in, which is not correct. At the MMC, no one has got any call from Babush to allow the vendors occupy the Shakuntala statue area. In fact during our meeting with the MLA, we had strongly expressed our objection to shifting and he had supported the council decision.”

“We have received a call from Babush appreciating our move to shift back all the vendors to their allotted places,” he added.