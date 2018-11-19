Mapusa bus stand project plan finalised: KTC GM

MAPUSA: The plan for Mapusa bus stand project, which has been pending for a long time now, has been ‘revised’ and finalised. This was revealed by general manager of Kadamba Transport Corporation Sanjay Ghate.

The plan for the bus stand-cum-multilevel parking project will now be placed before Town and Country Planning Department and North Goa Planning and Development Authority for seeking their approval, Ghate said.

The initial plan for the Mapusa bus stand-cum-commercial complex-cum-multilevel parking project has been revised by the consultant Rahul Deshpande and Associates, following suggestions from Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar during a high-level meeting held in April 2017. The project will now have a bus stand and multi-level parking with some shops.

Ghate said that “Mapusa bus stand is a major bus stand of North Goa, and because of that our former minister and Mapusa MLA Francis D’Souza had suggested to have bus stand on the left hand side of the existing bus stand.”

“The drawing has been finalised, and now the plan will be sent to Town and Country Planning Department and North Goa Planning and Development Authority for seeking their approval. This project is a big one. We will be having multi-level parking for scooters and cars, and there will also be small shops,” added Ghate.

The first phase work of the new bus stand project was undertaken in February 2015 by Sangam Constructions, Tisk-Ponda wherein land filling was carried out, as the site was low-lying, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.32 crore. The site has an area of 23,000 square metre. Since then, the land is being used by inter-state bus operators.

Mapusa municipality had resolved to convert the zone of the new bus stand project site from transport zone to C1 so that 200 per cent FAR and 40 per cent coverage and 20 metres height could be used while constructing the complex, and the same proposal was forwarded to North Goa Planning Development Authority for approval and the same was accepted by it.