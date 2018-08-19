Mapusa-Acoi, Karaswada road stretch in deplorable state

ARPITA SRIVASTAVA | NT

MAPUSA: Commuters using the stretch of road between Acoi and Karasawada junction in Mapusa are facing immense hardships due to its deplorable state.

This road, that has been in bad condition for the last three years, is used by people from Acoi, Karaswada, besides commuters from neighbouring villages like Thivim, Assonora, Bicholim and Valpoi, and also those travelling to neighbouring states.

Gaping potholes all over the stretch have rendered the road unmotorable and the motorists are facing the brunt of the apathy towards repairs of the road. For two-wheeler riders, commuting on this stretch has been nothing short of a back-breaking experience.

The road condition is so bad that even the tar has washed away, giving it a look of a kutcha road.

A daily commuter to Karaswada industrial estate said that “with rains, travelling on this road has become dangerous due to numerous water-filled potholes. Besides dodging the potholes, we also have to ensure that muddy water does not get splashed on us.”

Another commuter Uday Malvankar said that “the road was widened, but not hot-mix carpeted, hence, it has developed potholes that are posing grave danger to motorists, especially two-wheeler riders, who are mostly seen riding zigzag due to the potholes. The authorities need to take up repair work of the road as early as possible.”

The road technically comes under PWD road section, but was taken over by Mapusa municipality for development under municipal funds. Accordingly, Mapusa municipality had proposed to take up road widening work along with construction of divider and drains and the work was tendered at an estimated cost of Rs 1.8 crore.

Even the work was awarded and around 50 per cent of the amount, that is, around Rs 75-80 lakh was given to the contractor to take up the work. The contractor had initially executed work of road widening, drains and construction of divider, however, hot-mix carpeting was not completed due to which the road has developed potholes.

The work was initially delayed for around one year due to shifting of electricity poles and then it got delayed due to shifting of individual connections of water line.

Sources in municipality informed that the contractor had financial problem due to which work was not executed. The council had issued a show-cause notice to the contractor earlier this year and now the contractor has assured to take up the work after monsoon, it is learnt.

When contacted chairperson of Mapusa Municipal Council Ryan Braganza, he said that “it is the PWD road and NOC was given to MMC to execute road work, but now the contractor is not showing up so we are thinking of reverting it to PWD to execute the work.”