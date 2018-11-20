Many stars to twinkle at IFFI 2018 opening

NT BUZZ

Curtains will rise on the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India today at a glittering opening ceremony to be held at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

The ceremony will be graced by the Governor, Mridula Sinha; Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Rajyavardhan Rathore, the Minister for Public Works, Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar and chairperson, Film Certification Appellate Tribunal, Prasoon Joshi.

The chairman of the International Competition Jury and well-known Polish director, Robert Glinski will share his thoughts during the opening ceremony. Other jury members, namely Adrian Sitaru, Anna Ferraioli Ravel, Tom Fitz Patrick and Indian member Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will also remain present.

A number of celebrities from the world of cinema including Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Julien Landais, Hrishita Bhatt, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai, Arijit Singh, Ramesh Sippy and Chin Han will attend the opening ceremony.

The festival director, Chaitanya Prasad said: “It’s going to be a spectacular, pulsating and entertaining star-studded show of one-and-a-half hour duration, tomorrow. The colourful opening ceremony will showcase the themes of history, action and romance.” He also pointed out, “Audiences will get to watch an array of on-stage scintillating performances by mainstream Bollywood artistes, with Sonu Sood doing an action packed set, Shilpa Rao doing a romantic bit and dancers opening the ceremony with a mesmerising act.”

The show will further witness the launch of the Film Facilitation Office, an initiative by the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

The opening ceremony will be followed by the screening of the film, ‘The Aspern Papers’ directed by Julien Landais, at Kala Academy.