Many open spaces of Margao civic body encroached upon

ROQUE DIAS | NT

MARGAO

Even as the civic body officials simply look on, open spaces worth crores of rupees and prime lands of the Margao municipal council (MMC) are being slowly encroached upon by many land-grabbers.

According to sources, 50 per cent of the 23 open spaces, gifted to the MMC in the mid-80s by town builders for recreational purpose, and some prime municipal lands have been encroached upon by many people.

It is also understood that the MMC has failed to complete the documentary process pertaining to several open spaces belonging to the civic body and lands acquired decades ago.

Open spaces at the old fish market, old pick-up stand, old bus stand, Gogol, Davorlim, near Cine Lata theatre, Housing Board, Agalli, near Apollo (Rajagiri) Hospital in Malbhatt, Khareband etc are seen encroached partly or in toto, upsetting the citizens of Margao.

Many other open spaces owned by the MMC are covered with thick vegetation and wild plants and it seems that these properties were probably never visited by the authorities concerned.

The land near the Cine Lata theatre has been encroached by hutments, while land at Khareband has been encroached by a few residential structures. The land near Apollo hospital was also found to be encroached upon, with some temporary structures present there.

“The MMC cannot afford to lose prime land. There are plenty of land-grabbers around us. It is the prime duty of the city fathers to protect the valuable land. Otherwise, the purpose for which these properties were given to the civic body will be defeated,” commented Yogesh Chari, a citizen of Margao.

Former councillor Savio Coutinho said that this is the result of failure on the part of the asset managing officials of the MMC.

The civic body has been dilly-dallying on completing a survey, which began around five years ago. On June 25, 2012, the MMC had taken a decision to engage the services of a professional surveyor to identify and demarcate all the open spaces belonging to the civic body. However, till date, there is no information on completion of the survey and start of a process to guard the municipal assets.

The then councillors had made yet another move – to spend the Golden Jubilee funds of Rs 2 crore for development of these open spaces in all the wards. However, nothing much happened on that front too.

What is even more annoying is the fact that the MMC turned down the offer of a group of architects and engineers from Margao who had promised to offer free services on how to develop these open spaces.

“We can still think of that help. But the initiative has to come from the MMC because it is the body, which will maintain these open spaces once they are developed. The situation suggests that the MMC should give back the lands to the builders to develop and maintain them,” said senior architect from Margao Ernesto Moniz.

According to chairperson of MMC Babita Prabhudesai, a private party has been given the job of conducting the survey of the civic body’s open spaces. “Survey will be completed soon and MMC will act on it,” she assured.

Chief officer of MMC Y B Tavde also assured to remove the encroachments from the open spaces. “I am told that the survey of the open spaces has been completed. A few open spaces are developed under MPLAD scheme. The council should also come forward to protect these prime lands,” he said.