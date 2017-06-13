Many new faces emerge winners in Thivim

NT NETWORK

The eight villages of Thivim constituency have seen many new faces emerging as winners with a handful of experienced candidates retaining their seats.

THIVIM

Thivim constituency, which comprises Thivim, Colvale, Revora Pirna, Nadora, Sirsaim, Assonora and Camurlim villages, has seen new faces getting elected to these panchayats and the equation has remained the same as Sirsaim and Thivim are claimed by the ruling group and Camurlim, Colvale, Revora and Nadora are believed to be secured by candidates backed by former MLA. The largest panchayat in the constituency is Thivim panchayat which has 11 members wherein five sitting panch members- Shivdas Kambli, Vitthal Vaigankar, Arjun Aroskar, Sandeep Kauthankar and Michael Fernandes have retained their seats while the other six seats are bagged by freshers. One of the sitting members Tulsidas Shinde has managed to retain one seat where his wife Trupti Shinde has won.

COLVALE

The Colvale panchayat has also witnessed a change as the panchayat body will have many new faces. The sitting panch member Dashrat Bicholkar and his wife Priyanka Bicholkar have emerged victorious and even the sitting panch member Babani Salgaokar has retained his seat.

Similar is the situation in Revora, Camurlim, Colvale, Revora and Nadora where the results were a mixed mandate. In Nadora, sarpanch Parvati Gawas lost the election while sarpanchas of Camurlim, Colvale, and Revora did not contest the

elections.

SIRSAIM, PIRNA

Sirsaim and Pirna panchayats are in a tie situation as both ruling and oppositions has got equal members represented with ball lying in the court of independent to decide whose panel would be formed.

When contacted MLA Thivim Nilkant Harlankar he said that “Panchayat elections are fought on personal level and not on party level. Wherever there were allegations of corruption against panch members I have fielded new faces. It’s a mixed verdict and we have to see now about the formation of panels. Overall people’s verdict is good”.