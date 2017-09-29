Many govt offices in city not yet ‘swachh’

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Despite the hype and the efforts made to clean up the various offices of the state government, the scene in many such office premises, atleast in the capital city, reveals that the government is yet to achieve the desired goal of making the offices 100 per cent clean under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A visit to several government offices in the city mostly comprising headquarters of various departments revealed the ground reality of some offices still having broken furniture and other articles dumped in the premises, though the picture was not so dirty as earlier.

It may be recalled that the government departments in the state observed a cleanliness drive as part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan between June 22 and June 26 in 2015, probably for the first time, following the directives from the central government.

The directives then issued to the government departments had stated that the staff should maintain and clean the offices including common area premises, toilets, stairs, lifts, areas outside the office including parking lots and pathways and undertake disposal of old and unused vehicles, furniture, electronic items, electrical equipment and weed out old files, records etc.

However, a visit by this reporter in many government buildings where many offices are situated revealed that the Centre’s directives were not followed in true letter and spirit by all.

Junta House, a government building in Panaji, which houses headquarters of many departments, welcomes the public with stench emanating from toilets. The banner of ‘Swachh Bharat, Nitol Goem’ campaign with photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed outside the office of the Directorate of Transport, is itself dusty and improperly hanging. While moving up on the first floor from third lift side, damaged tyres of vehicles can be seen dumped in a place. In the premises of the Directorate of Settlement and Land Records, on the first floor, broken chairs were found kept on a table.

Even in the premises of the North Goa Collectorate office in the city, broken furniture and other articles were found dumped in a corner on the first floor. On the ground floor of the Collectorate building, two old unused fans were found kept in the premises where the office of mamlatdar is situated. One of the staff members said that in the absence of sufficient space in the building, they were forced to keep many furniture items, cupboards and other articles in the corridor area.

On the other hand, the headquarters of the Public Works Department has been maintained neat and clean. The premises of the old education department building, which houses the offices of the Directorate of Women and Child Development, Goa State Human Rights Commission, Inspector General of Prisons etc, was also found to be clean. However, some visitors opined that the government should provide a new look to the building by cleaning dust on the walls.

Interestingly, at the State Secretariat located in Porvorim, a pile of broken chairs and tables were noticed in the basement.

Due to lack of sufficient space in the government offices, corridors are congested because of which people visiting these offices face a lot of inconvenience.