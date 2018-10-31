Many Goans reluctant to pay income tax

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT

PANAJI

The reputation of Goans of being honest and law-abiding citizens is likely to take a beating with the state income tax department on Tuesday saying that a lot of Goans are averse to paying income tax.

The department detected Rs 158 crore of undisclosed income with residents in 2017-18. The detection was through spot surveys or checks conducted in different localities.

In all, 158 surveys were carried out by the department in the previous year which revealed that individual taxpayers were negligent in paying income tax and among businesses shack owners, fishery operators, builders were the principal evaders.

“The state’s track record in compliance is not good,” said Usha S Nair, chief commissioner of income tax, speaking to this daily. She said that residents believe that TDS is equivalent to paying income tax and also do not pay capital gains tax whenever they sell off property. “If the business is slow, it is taken as granted to not pay tax even if the income is large enough to be taxable. Big builders have been found to not file returns for more than six years,” she said. The surveys revealed that several of the shack owners and builders not only evade income tax but avoid paying any kind of tax, Nair said.

Income tax officials conducted lesser surveys in the current financial year due to shortage of staff. So far, 11 surveys have been conducted, mainly among several small taxpayers (jewellers in Ponda) which resulted in an undisclosed income of Rs 7.2 crore.

The state’s collection of direct taxes – income and corporate tax, during the April-October period of 2018-19 is Rs 535 crore against the target of Rs 1,500 crore for the full year. The target is expected to be met since the second half traditionally witnesses higher tax mop up. In April-October period of 2017-18 the tax collection was Rs 337 crore. The state presently has 2,11,000 income tax assesses, of which 1,93,000 filed returns and 26,200 were new filers.

The chief commissioner said that the number of assesses has gone up significantly which means that more people are in the tax bracket.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on October 22 revealed all-India information on direct tax mop up by different states. Goa’s tax collection was Rs 2,501.4 crore during 2017-18, vis-à-vis Rs 2,249 crore in 2016-17.

The CBDT figures show that over a period of eight years, since 2010-11, all states posted an increase in direct tax collections. However, Goa is the only state to witness a 48 per cent drop in the tax collection.

Nair said that tax collection currently cannot be compared to the mining heydays. “Mining companies were the largest taxpayers and business was booming then with the ancillary industry. It could be difficult to return to the mining heydays in tax collection,” she said.