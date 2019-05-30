Many farmers unable to fulfil scheme criteria

Panaji: Many farmers in the state have failed to obtain the benefit of the PM-Kisan scheme, as they feel the process for availing the benefit is tedious and farmers are required to submit several documents with regard to the farm land ownership.

In Divar, a few farmers have been benefitted by the scheme, said a farmer Bhushan Bhomkar.

Bhomkar said that in Divar only three farmers own big farms and added that they could enroll themselves as members of Krishi Farmers Club and obtain Krishi cards. “Otherwise, most of the farmers do not fulfil the criteria to qualify for the scheme,” he said. Another farmer also lamented that one has to fulfil many criteria to avail benefit of the scheme. “A farmer has to possess at least land measuring 6,000 sq mt and he should have Krishi card. Besides, he should also not enjoy benefits of any other financial scheme meant for poor or should not avail any other benefit of government scheme,” he said.

A farmer from Porvorim Shyam Kamat opined that there is no awareness among farmers about the PM-Kisan scheme. “We have heard of the PM-Kisan scheme under which the farmer gets benefit of Rs 6,000 in a year but the farmers should have all the documents required to be qualified for the scheme and many are unable to fulfil the criteria,” he said. “Being members of farmers’ club, we were called for some discussion on the scheme meant for farmers but soon the model code of conduct came into force and since then we are not aware of anything happening, neither any notice nor any share of the benefit,” the farmer said.

There are nearly 100 members in the Evergreen Farmers Club in Succorro but nobody has applied for the PM-Kisan scheme, as most of the farmers are unaware of the scheme. “We were informed by local MLA and Revenue Minister Rohan Khaunte to fill in the form and register for the scheme,” he said. However, despite this, many of the farmers are yet to apply.

In Taleigao, Cezar Machado claimed that no farmer has obtained any benefit of the scheme and attributed it to lack of awareness apart from farmers with smaller lands who cannot fulfil the criteria.

“Many difficulties are faced by the farmers in Taleigao. They find broken bottle pieces and garbage dumped in their farms which makes it difficult for the farmers to cultivate the land. Most of the farms in Taleigao are small and require manual work,” he said. NT