Many employees avoiding poll duty on health grounds

Many government employees are reluctant to join election duty whenever authorities seek their services during elections held in the state. Even as the upcoming Goa assembly election is scheduled to be held on February 4, many government employees are planning to avoid the poll duty citing health reasons like high blood pressure, diabetes, night blindness, kidney stone problem and pregnancy.

However, North Goa Collector and district election officer Nila Mohanan has said that as per the Election Commission of India directives, only the applications of pregnant and lactating women will be considered for exemption from election duty. She said that others suffering from serious illnesses will have to produce a medical certificate from a government hospital.

Stating that government authorities are expected to undertake election duties by involving government employees in the process, she said that those selected should be proud to have got a unique opportunity to be a part of the country’s democratic process.

Mohanan said that authorities usually go in for experienced employees and added that all employees selected for poll duty need to undergo training for the purpose. “We have our limitations and we would like to select people who will cooperate with us. In north district itself, we require 1,100 returning officers and assistant returning officers, while we require 7,500 persons on the polling day” she said.

Stating that most of the staff is required only for two days – on eve of polling and on the polling day, she, however, said that all those selected need to compulsorily undergo training as per the Election Commission’s directives. “I don’t feel the employees should be inconvenienced, as it is a matter of only two days wherein the government is asking them to cooperate and be a part of the process,” she said.

Mohanan said that lady officials on poll duty will be posted either in their own constituency or in a nearby constituency and priority would be given to their safety and security. She also said that the authorities are trying to consider cases of serious ailments for exemption from election duty.

Stating that government officials should not shy away from joining election duty, president of Goa Government Employees Association (GGEA) John Nazareth said that as per the People’s Representation Act, government employees are responsible persons with accountability involved. The Association has urged the government to post lady officials in their home constituency or near their residences and provide them a drop facility, if possible, after the duty hours.

Nazareth said that GGEA is not in favour of employees seeking exemption from poll duty unless on genuine grounds. “We are not encouraging exemption and we have met additional chief electoral officer N S Navti in this regard,” he said.

