Many elected representatives fail to file statement of assets

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

A large number of elected representatives of 173 panchayats, 12 municipalities, Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP) and zilla panchayat members have repeatedly failed to submit their statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2016-17 even after the extended deadline of October 2.

The list also includes eight names of former and new chairpersons and deputy chairpersons of Mormugao, Ponda, Sanquelim, Margao and Sanguem municipal councils.

As required under Section 21(2) of Goa Lokayukta Act 2011, the state Lokayukta, retired High Court Justice P K Misra, has forwarded to the competent authorities a report of all public functionaries, who failed to submit their financial statement. The report was forwarded on August 2 to authorities like chief secretary, secretaries of village panchayats, chief officers of municipal councils, CCP and executive officer of zilla panchayats.

If a public servant does not submit the relevant statements within two months of receiving the report, the Lokayukta is authorised to publish the names of such defaulters in newspapers, as per the rules.

Out of the 30 CCP councillors, only 19 have filed their financial statement with the Lokayukta for the financial year ended March 31, 2017. Among those who missed the deadline are two former mayors Vaidehi Naik and Shubham Chodankar and former deputy mayor Lata Parekh. Sitting corporators Kishore Shastry, Reshma Karishetty, Dinesh Salgaonkar, Pascoela Mascarenhas, Menino Da Cruz, Shubhada Shirgaonkar, Arati Halarnkar and Rupesh Halarnkar are the others who failed to submit their financial statement.

As many as 91 elected members of Sanguem, Quepem, Ponda, Pernem, Margao, Mapusa, Curchorem, Cuncolim, Bicholim, Mormugao, Sankhali and Valpoi municipal councils have also repeatedly failed in filing their financial statement within the extended deadline period.

The list includes names of two former chairpersons of Mormugao municipal council Deepak Naik and Saifulla Khan, Dharmesh Saglani and Kunda Madkar – the chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Sanquelim municipal council, former chairperson of Ponda municipal council Dr Radhika Nayak, former chairperson of Margao Municipal Council Arthur D’Silva, chairperson of Sanguem municipal council Romaldo Fernandes and vice chairperson Fauziya Shaikh.

The list also has 18 names of North and South Goa zilla panchayat members. The North Goa zilla panchayat comprises of 30 elected members of which six have not submitted their assets and liabilities statement. The names include Shrimati Mandrekar, Rupesh Naik, Savanna Araujo, Sydney Barreto, Dhaku Madkaikar and Shawn Martins.

Nearly half of the South Goa zilla panchayat members also failed to submit their financial statement. The list includes former South Goa zilla panchayat chairperson Nelly Rodrigues and 11 others namely Shivdas Gaude, Jaideep Shirodkar, Fatima Gaonkar, Mario Costa, Maria Rebello, Noreno Rebela, Edwin Cardozo, Govind Gaonkar, Kushali Velip, Gilbert Rodrigues and Antonio Vaz.

Under Section 21 (I) of the amended Goa Lokayukta Act 2011, every public functionary falling within the purview of the Lokayukta for the purpose of investigation under the Act, is required to file a statement of his assets and liabilities within six months from the date he enters his office and thereafter before June 30 of every year. However, it was amended recently after which the deadline has been extended from June 30 to November 5.