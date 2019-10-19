Many countries evince interest to invest in Goa

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who held interactions with business delegations from ten countries at the ongoing three-day Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019, on Friday said that many countries have shown interest to invest in Goa, especially in the hospitality, IT and tourism sectors.

He said that Goa will be benefitted from this event and results would be seen in the next one year.

The Chief Minister held meetings with business delegations from Singapore, Russia, Bhutan, Nepal, China, Malaysia and Canada at the Vibrant Goa summit. Sawant had held meetings with business delegations from the United States of America, Oman and UAE on Thursday.

Claiming that the Vibrant Goa event is a great success and vibrancy with regard to possible investment in various sectors in the state can be seen, the Chief Minister said that some foreign business delegates also sought talents from Goa in their respective countries.

“Different business delegations from foreign countries that met me along with officers and Vibrant Goa team have shown interest in making investment in Goa in various sectors. This will definitely benefit the state for economic growth,” he said, adding that now it is our turn to grab this opportunity.

IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate told the reporters that this initiative will help bring in investment in Goa and create employment for youth.

Power Minister Nilesh Cabral, who was also a part of the interactions with some foreign business delegations, said that some countries want to set up shop in Goa and also want investment from our side in their countries.