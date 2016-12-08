Many Calangute, Majorda shacks put up in violation of CRZ rules

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Many shacks along the Calangute and Majorda beach stretches have been found to be erected in violating of CRZ guidelines. Inspection of shacks across the state is being done by the tourism department. The department has asked the said shack owners to rectify the error and reconstruct the shacks in adherence to GCZMA guidelines.

The tourism department is inspecting shacks put up across the state to check for compliance vis-à-vis location, position and other criteria. While some shacks have been erected outside the designated area, destruction of sand dunes, absence of mandatory setback of 2.5 metres between two shacks and non-adherence to 12X 8m and 18 x 8m dimension in construction of shacks has also come to light.

The GCZMA while approving the tourism policy has allowed 108 shacks on Calangute beach stretch and 10 shacks on Majorda stretch with stringent conditions however most of them were found to be raised in violation. The tourism department has given them time to rectify the error and remake the shacks as per the GCZMA guidelines.

Following the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) recommendation, the authority has granted only one year permission for erection of temporary shacks on Calangute beach, Candolim Beach and Ozrant Beach for current tourist season of 2016-17.

Members of the inspection team said that they have not found any use of concrete material and grouting plastering, laying of PCC / RCC on the floor, structure, digging of soak pits, digging and laying of pipes, metal staircases grouted in cement, which is banned under GCZMA guidelines.

According to the tourism official, the delay in granting licence was due to non-payment of licencing fee by the shack operators. He said, “The process to issue licences has already started and as many as 150 shacks out of 259 shacks in North Goa beach stretch have been given licence to operate while in South Goa 60 shacks out of designated 105 shacks have been issued licences. However, remaining licences will be issued as and when the licence fees are paid.”

Shack owners in the state were upset with the delay in the finalisation of shack policy by the government which was further delayed due to delay in getting NoC from the coastal zone authority due to absence of Goa Coastal Zone Management Authority’s (GCZMA) committee.

The GCZMA which met on November 4 had approved three years tourism shack policy and granted permission to erect 364 shacks along the beach belts of North and South Goa under the beach shack policy

2016-19.