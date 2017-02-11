Mansuri’s strike enables Ave Maria meet Salgaocar in finals

NT NETWORK

NAVELIM

Mohammed Mansuri’s brilliant strike in the 37th minute was enough for Ave Maria Athletic and Walkers Club to down fighting Verna S.C. by a solitary goal and enter the finals of South Zone under-14 football league match played at Navelim grounds on Saturday. In the other semifinal, Salgaocar FC did not have to kick the ball as their opponents Palolem did not turn up for their clash.

Ave Maria now meets Salgaocar FC in the finals scheduled to be played at Navelim grounds on Monday.

Goa Football Association (GFA) sources disclosed told The Navhind Times, “We were not informed by Palolem that they will not be turning up. Salgaocar were present and the match has been awarded to them.” “So far, nothing has come from the Palolem team,” disclosed GFA sources.

The proceedings of the semifinals clash between Ava Maria A & W Club were evenly balanced as both the teams played cautiously.

There were a few forays launched by both sets. However, the defenders did not give the strikers much leeway.

Ave Maria goalkeeper Lester Costa gave a good account of himself by bringing some smart saves, while defenders Clinton Rodribgues and Aston Rodrigues were always on the alert, clearing all the dangerous moves that were created by the Verna lads.

Medio Declon Goes and Harchand Chawan did stitch some good attacks, but the Verna defense was able to kill them before they could take dangerous shapes.

The all important goal that sent Ave Maria into the finals was scored in the 37th minute following a free kick which Clidon Rodrigues smartly sent to unmarked Mohamad Mansuri. The last named took two steps forward on r receiving the ball and slammed it in to score the match winner, stunning Verna keeper Rizwon Carvalho.

Ave Maria’s most enterprising striker Wilson Baa then tried some shots to buttress the lead, which were however, bravely dealt by the Verna keeper.