Manipal Hospital’s initiative for Vascoites

Team B&C/NT

Manipal Hospitals, Dona Paula, opened a clinic at Goa Shipyard Ltd for the people of Vasco and surrounding areas. As inaugural offer residents will get free super speciality consultations till August 31 2017. The clinic is primarily for the staff and workers of Goa Shipyards. It will also cater to the medical needs of people in and around Vasco city. OPD consultation will be provided throughout the week on a daily basis by team of doctors from Manipal Hospitals. There will be expert consultations by key specialists in general medicine, laparoscopic surgery, urology, nephrology, cardiology, oncology and other key specialities.

Speaking on the occasion RAdm (Retd) Shekhar Mital, chairman and managing director, Goa Shipyard said, “This is definitely a great initiative by Manipal Hospitals as it will provide easy medical access to people in this part of Goa. This will also save time and money for people who can seek consultation in the vicinity and with ease.”

Girish Babu Bommakanti, unit head, Manipal Hospitals, said, “Our main objective is to create a platform to interact with patients along with creation of a single point of contact for patients. We want to provide access to the best of healthcare services to every Indian and this clinic will provide us with wider reach and easier connectivity to people. We have clinic’s across few locations in Goa and we are definitely expanding our outreach. Our objective is to provide world class medical services in every area in Goa and empower people to avail the benefits of good medical care and facility.”

Dr Shekhar Salkar, chief of clinical services said “ I am very happy to note that Manipal Hospitals Goa is spreading its tentacles and launching its satellite clinic in the premises of Goa Shipyard LTd which has attributed to the development of a mini township.” I am sure it will benefit the people of the port town Vasco, he said.