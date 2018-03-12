Manipal Hospital celebrates World Kidney and International Women’s Day

Manipal Hospital, Dona Paula, in association with the Goa Union of Journalists (GUJ) commemorated World Kidney Day and International Women’s Day recently. The function began with Dr Shekar Salkar, chief of department of oncology welcoming the chief guest, Pallavi Dempo, executive director of Dempo Industries Private Limited and the other delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishor Naik Goankar , president, GUJ, commended the efforts of Manipal Hospitals in conducting regular health awareness camps and reaching out to distant villages. Dr Amol Mahaldar, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician, highlighted the increasing prevalence of kidney disease in women especially related to hypertension and diabetes as well as diseases complicating pregnancy. “Rarly detection and timely access to treatment is important for preventing kidney disease,” said Dr Mahaldar. The event witnessed the felicitation of prominent women professionals including senior journalist and activist Jyoti Dhond and high court advocate Winnie Coutinho. Dr Savita Sanzgiri, consultant anesthesiologist was felicitated for 16 years of service in caring for over 10,000 patients suffering from kidney and related procedures.

The highlight of the function was felicitation of women who have fought kidney disease and come out victorious. Kiran Singbal, working woman and mother, Sreemathy Sarma and Dr Hemangini Patel were the women felicitated. The event ended with a cake baked by Kennedy (a dialysis patient) and was followed by lunch catered by Ashwin Fernandes, a self employed transplant patient.