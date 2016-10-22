Mangueshi locals vow to end ‘illegalities’

PONDA: To protest against the ‘land being developed illegally’ at Mangueshi, the locals under the banner of Veling Priol Kunkolim Nagrik Samiti held an agitation in Ponda on Saturday and vowed to end all ‘illegalities’ in the village.

Around 50 locals from Mangueshi had gathered near Dada Vaidya Chowk under the leadership of Advocate Raju Mangueshkar and sarpanch Damodar Naik.

Veling Priol Kunkolim Nagrik Samiti asked the Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar and the collector to take strict action against the developer for developing the land ‘illegally’ at Mangueshi, and threatened to take law into their hands if the authorities fail to act.

Mangueshkar said that they tried all means to stop the ‘illegality’ at Mangueshi.

“We contacted the forest department, local MLA, deputy collector and even asked for police help, but all our efforts went in vain as all these people are bribed by the land developer,” he added.

It may be recalled that after passing a gram sabha resolution, the villagers had approached the government offices over the ‘illegality.’ However, having got only evasive response from the authorities, the villagers had broken the fence, gate and damaged the hot-mix carpeted road in the 2.74 lakh sqm area of the project site at Mangueshi in May.

Later, this month, the locals damaged two cars that were parked near the project site. The villagers were outraged over the resumption of work by the developer.

Following the incident, Ponda police had booked some locals including 30 women for unlawful assembly, trespass and damaging property.