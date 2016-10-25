Mandrekar underlines need to improve disaster preparedness

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Pointing out that Goa has always been protected by nature, Minister for Water Resources Dayanand Mandrekar said, “We must be prepared to deal with any natural calamity because natural disasters are unpredictable.”

Mandrekar was speaking at the one-day state outreach training workshop on Web-Based Composite Risk Atlas, organised by the state government in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority under the National Cyclone Risk Mitigation Project Phase II (NCRMP II) for Goa and Maharashtra.

S T Nadkarni, chief engineer, WRD, said that the aim of the workshop was to work on measures for disaster mitigation, by building the capacity of personnel.

Sudhir Mahajan, secretary of Revenue, spoke of how technological interventions were needed to be prepared to deal with disaster. “If we use technology it can minimise the impact of such disaster. Technology can be customised to local state requirements, but the ultimate aim is effective response management.”

Suhas Diwase, director of disaster management unit, Mumbai, said “Disasters do not have any boundaries. There’s always some collateral damage when a calamity hits a certain place. We need to prepare ourselves to ensure that there’s minimum loss to life and infrastructure. For that building on people’s capacity within government, society and stakeholders is important. Whenever a disaster occurs, information is crucial. For that technology helps bring about a common platform where all required information can be brought together which can be accessed by all concerned. It helps assess risks and vulnerabilities. Such a system becomes an integral part of development.”