Commuters beware – one lane of the new Mandovi bridge will be closed on October 27 and 28 from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening.And later on from 11 in the night to 6 in the morning. And on 29th and 30th one lane of the Old Mandovi bridge will remain close from 6 in the morning to 6 in the evening. And later on from 11 in the night to 6 in the morning.

