Mandopa, Zaino split points in high tempered encounter

SWC, Zaino and Mandopa Sporting Club played an aggressive 1-1 draw in the GFA Second Division football league match played at Rosary grounds, Navelim on Saturday.

Both the goals came in the first session of play with the second half played roughly as both teams got involved in some rough tackles in the last quarter of the match. However, referee Sharad Naik managed to calm down the situation.

SWC,Zaino went into the lead in the 37th minute of play when their skillful medio Jade Colaso, on receiving a through pass in the middle, raced down into the box and on dodging two defenders ,sent an angular shot that gave no chance at all to Mandopa SC keeper Cleton Gomes.

Mandopa SC retaliated and began to weave some good moves.Their midfield, consisting of Presley Gomes, William Niasso , Sydroy Baptista and Joshua Barreto, played positional football and they began to pierce deep inside the rival box.The Zaino defense quelled all the dangerous moves that were created.

Mandopa SC did not give up and went on pressing hard for the equaliser and they created forays after forays and dominated play. It was in the added time of the first half that they restored parity .

The second session saw both the teams having equal scoring opportunities.

As the match neared the last quarter ,both teams resorted to rough play. It was the Mandopa SC team that began to tackle recklessly and Zaino retaliated ,giving an impression that the match could go out of hand.

Somehow, referee Sharad Naik cooled down tempers with some stern warnings.

In the last stages of the match Mandopa SC’s William Niasso almost scored as he sent an angular shot but Zaino keeper managed to make a good save.

At Velsao grounds : Parish Youth Association,Consua registered a 4-3 win against Dabolim United SC to collect full points.

Zylster Lucas scored a brace of goals for Parish Youth Association, finding the mark in the 9th and 55th minute of play while the other goals were scored by Plafiano Fernandes (58th minute) and Caitan Carvalho( 58th minute).

Dabolim United pulled three goals back through Joywin D’Zouza((19th minute), Mohan Dessai( 74th minute) and Viccky (90+3 minutes) of play.

At Ambelim grounds: St.Sebastian Union defeated Fr.Agnelo YSC 2-1.

Xavier Clement ( 29th minute) and Kenneth Fernandes ( 77th minute) scored forSt.Sebastian,Benaulim,while Benson Rebello pulled one goal back for Fr.Agnelo YSC in the 71st minute.

At Curtorim grounds: Maina SC and St.Rock’s YouthClub,Majorda played a 1-1 draw to split points.